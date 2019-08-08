NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;9;67%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;12;63%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;74;WSW;15;78%
Central Park;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;62%
Dansville;Cloudy;66;ESE;6;86%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;76;W;13;73%
East Hampton;Sunny;80;SSW;9;65%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;10;57%
Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SSW;10;71%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;9;55%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;9;48%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;9;50%
Islip;Sunny;82;SW;10;70%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;9;53%
Jamestown;Cloudy;71;WSW;13;85%
Massena;Sunny;81;SW;8;48%
Montauk;Sunny;79;W;6;71%
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;SW;12;66%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;79;SW;8;68%
New York;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;62%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;13;78%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;85;SW;13;49%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;81;W;9;69%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;13;84%
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;81;SW;9;50%
Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;63;WSW;10;86%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;83;N;7;48%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;13;52%
Rochester;Cloudy;67;S;8;90%
Rome;Mostly sunny;79;N;7;57%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;75;SW;13;49%
Shirley;Sunny;80;SSW;13;68%
Syracuse;Sunny;82;SW;9;43%
Watertown;Sunny;79;SSW;10;55%
Wellsville;Thunderstorms;62;WSW;7;93%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;79;SW;10;71%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;7;57%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather