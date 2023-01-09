NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ 379 FPUS51 KBTV 090753 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 NYZ028-091500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ031-091500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ026-091500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ087-091500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ029-091500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain with snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ027-091500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-091500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ035-091500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-091500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 250 AM EST Mon Jan 9 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. $$