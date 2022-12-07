NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

064 FPUS51 KBTV 070848

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

NYZ028-071600-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-071600-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain showers

until midnight, then a slight chance of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-071600-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of drizzle until midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-071600-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-071600-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-071600-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-071600-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-071600-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers until midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ034-071600-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

344 AM EST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain showers

until midnight, then a slight chance of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

