NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ 778 FPUS51 KBTV 010804 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 NYZ028-011600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s, except in the upper 20s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ031-011600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ026-011600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ087-011600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ029-011600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ027-011600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ030-011600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ035-011600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ034-011600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 300 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$