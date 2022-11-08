NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s, except in the upper 20s

along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s, except in

the lower 40s along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s, except in the upper 20s

along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

246 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 21. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

