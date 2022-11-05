NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

749 FPUS51 KBTV 051917

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

NYZ028-060300-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely until midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-060300-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ026-060300-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-060300-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ029-060300-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ027-060300-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ030-060300-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-060300-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-060300-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

