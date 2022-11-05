NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 749 FPUS51 KBTV 051917 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 NYZ028-060300- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely until midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ031-060300- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ026-060300- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ087-060300- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ029-060300- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ027-060300- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ030-060300- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ035-060300- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ034-060300- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 313 PM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$