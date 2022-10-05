NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

318 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

