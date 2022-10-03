NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022 _____ 040 FPUS51 KBTV 030447 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 NYZ028-030800- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the mid 30s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ031-030800- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ026-030800- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ087-030800- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ029-030800- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ027-030800- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ030-030800- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ035-030800- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ034-030800- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 1243 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost until midnight, then areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$