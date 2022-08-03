NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

879 FPUS51 KBTV 030659

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

NYZ028-032000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-032000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-032000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-032000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-032000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-032000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-032000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-032000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-032000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

256 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather