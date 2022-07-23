NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

356 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

