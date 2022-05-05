NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

795 FPUS51 KBTV 050753

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

349 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

