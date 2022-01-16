NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

689 FPUS51 KBTV 160852

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

NYZ028-162100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 9 above, except

around 15 along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Breezy with lows around 3 above. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 6 above. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 23 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ031-162100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows around 8 above. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Windy,

colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 21 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 2 above. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below

to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ026-162100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ087-162100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of snow until midnight,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows 6 to 12 above.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ029-162100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of snow until midnight,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 13.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 3 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ027-162100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 13. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 1 to 7 above.

Temperature rising to around 13 after midnight. Light and

variable winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ030-162100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

10 above. Temperature rising to around 19 after midnight.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Blustery, colder with lows around 3 below. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 1 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

29 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below

to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ035-162100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 26 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 11, except around

16 along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

6 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ034-162100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

348 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 32 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Windy with lows

around 11. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Very windy

with lows 3 below to 3 above zero. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 1 to 7 above. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows zero to 10 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 15 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather