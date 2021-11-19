NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

877 FPUS51 KBTV 190831

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

NYZ028-192100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s, except around

30 along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ031-192100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-192100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ087-192100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-192100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ027-192100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ030-192100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-192100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s, except in the mid 30s

along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ034-192100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

