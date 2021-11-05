NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the

lower 30s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s, except in the lower 30s

along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

413 AM EDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

