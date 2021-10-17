NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

NYZ028-180800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s, except in the mid 40s

along Lake Champlain. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the lower 40s

along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ031-180800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ026-180800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ087-180800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ029-180800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with occasional rain showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ027-180800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers until midnight, then

partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ030-180800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ035-180800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers until midnight, then

partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s, except in the mid 40s along Lake Champlain. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, except in

the mid 40s along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ034-180800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

256 PM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered snow showers until midnight. Partly

cloudy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

