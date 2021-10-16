NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ028-170800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-170800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-170800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-170800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-170800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-170800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-170800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ035-170800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-170800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

351 PM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

