NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

335 FPUS51 KBTV 160528

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

NYZ028-160800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s,

except in the lower 50s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ031-160800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ026-160800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-160800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-160800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-160800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until

midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-160800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely until midnight. Less

humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ035-160800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s,

except in the lower 50s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-160800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

125 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

