NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

_____

927 FPUS51 KBTV 040649

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming clear.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

245 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

