NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ 509 FPUS51 KBTV 200811 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 NYZ028-202000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Hazy until midnight. Showers likely. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ031-202000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Hazy until midnight. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ026-202000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Hazy until midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ087-202000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Hazy until midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ029-202000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Hazy until midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ027-202000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Hazy until midnight. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ030-202000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely until midnight. Hazy until midnight. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ035-202000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Hazy until midnight. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ034-202000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 406 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Hazy until midnight. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$