Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

NYZ028-082000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ031-082000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ026-082000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ087-082000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ029-082000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ027-082000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ030-082000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ035-082000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ034-082000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

427 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

