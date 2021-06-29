NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

318 FPUS51 KBTV 290752

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

348 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

