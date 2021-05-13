NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 _____ 089 FPUS51 KBTV 130721 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 NYZ028-132000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ031-132000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ026-132000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ087-132000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ029-132000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ027-132000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ030-132000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ035-132000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ034-132000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 317 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather