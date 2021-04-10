NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021 _____ 252 FPUS51 KBTV 100653 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 NYZ028-102000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s, except in the lower 70s along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ031-102000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ026-102000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ087-102000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ029-102000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ027-102000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ030-102000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ035-102000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ034-102000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 249 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$