NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around

17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Blustery with

lows 13 to 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

until midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

