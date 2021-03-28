NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021 _____ 526 FPUS51 KBTV 280737 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 NYZ028-282000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ031-282000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ026-282000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ087-282000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ029-282000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ027-282000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ030-282000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ035-282000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ034-282000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 335 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.