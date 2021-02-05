NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow

or rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain

or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 19. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow or rain

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then cloudy with snow showers likely after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

12. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow or rain showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows

around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 13.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows

around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

6 above. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

319 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Breezy with lows around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around

6 above. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 20.

