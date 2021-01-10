NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

092 FPUS51 KBTV 100805

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

NYZ028-102100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-102100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-102100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-102100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-102100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-102100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-102100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ035-102100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-102100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this morning, becoming light

and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

