NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
139 FPUS51 KBTV 090829
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
NYZ028-092100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ031-092100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ026-092100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Additional snow accumulation
a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ087-092100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ029-092100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ027-092100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain until midnight, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ030-092100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ035-092100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ034-092100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
326 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
