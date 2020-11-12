NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

_____

111 FPUS51 KBTV 120829

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

NYZ028-122100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-122100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-122100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-122100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-122100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-122100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-122100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-122100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-122100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

