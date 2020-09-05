NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
_____
797 FPUS51 KBTV 050816
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
NYZ028-052000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-052000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ026-052000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ087-052000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ029-052000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ027-052000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ030-052000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ035-052000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ034-052000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
413 AM EDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather