NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
_____
874 FPUS51 KBTV 290750
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
NYZ028-292000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ031-292000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ026-292000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ087-292000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ029-292000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ027-292000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ030-292000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ035-292000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ034-292000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
348 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
