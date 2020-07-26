NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s early.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

