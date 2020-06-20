NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

244 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

