NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
461 FPUS51 KBTV 080702
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
NYZ028-082000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-082000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ026-082000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ087-082000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ029-082000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ027-082000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with
highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ030-082000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ035-082000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ034-082000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
300 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy
with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
