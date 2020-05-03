NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s, except in the upper 60s along Lake

Champlain. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

until midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph until midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s, except in the upper 60s along Lake Champlain.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

254 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

