NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

989 FPUS51 KBTV 150750

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

NYZ028-152000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11, except around 15 along

Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-152000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 3 to 9 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-152000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-152000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-152000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-152000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-152000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. North

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-152000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above, except around

14 along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much warmer with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-152000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

348 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 8 above zero. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Very windy with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

