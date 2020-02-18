NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

276 FPUS51 KBTV 180829

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

NYZ028-182100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or a chance of drizzle this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Very windy

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly in

the morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

1 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ031-182100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow with possible freezing

drizzle and drizzle likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle

and snow until midnight, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle

and snow after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch possible. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ026-182100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

2 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ087-182100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. A

slight chance of drizzle until midnight, then a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ029-182100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then drizzle or snow or a chance of

rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy

with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and drizzle until midnight. Cloudy

with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

2 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ027-182100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then drizzle or snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Very windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of drizzle

until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

3 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ030-182100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow with possible freezing

drizzle or rain or drizzle likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of drizzle until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of freezing drizzle and snow. Additional snow accumulation

a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ035-182100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or a chance of rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy with highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of drizzle until midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ034-182100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

326 AM EST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or freezing drizzle likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Strong winds with highs in the mid

30s. South winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph, increasing to

85 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle. A

chance of drizzle and snow until midnight, then a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches

possible. Ice accumulation around a trace. Very windy with lows

16 to 22. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing

to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

2 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 8 to 14 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

