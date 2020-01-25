NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
_____
121 FPUS51 KBTV 250829
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
NYZ028-252100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain likely or a chance of
snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ031-252100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with pockets of sleet and
rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet or snow or rain until midnight, then a chance of
snow or sleet or rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ026-252100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then rain
or a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet until midnight, then rain or
snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting
to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ087-252100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning, then rain or
freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet until midnight, then a chance of
rain or snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ029-252100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain this morning,
then rain or freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet likely until midnight, then a
chance of snow or rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ027-252100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely or freezing rain this afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely or sleet. Snow and sleet
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ030-252100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely with pockets of sleet and rain this
afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of
up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow until midnight, then a chance of
snow or rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation
a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with lows around 30. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ035-252100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or freezing rain likely this afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain likely or a chance of
snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ034-252100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
326 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then
sleet with a chance of rain or freezing rain this afternoon.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet or rain until midnight, then a chance of snow or
rain or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the
mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather