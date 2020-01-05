NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 13. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below

to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 11. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 11. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

9 above. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

325 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Windy with highs around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with

lows around 19. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

