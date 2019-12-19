NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

_____

988 FPUS51 KBTV 190805

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

NYZ028-192100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above, except around

5 above along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-192100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 6 above. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

32 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 below. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-192100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-192100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-192100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 below. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-192100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-192100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 4 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

32 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 6 below. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-192100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-192100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 4 to 10 above. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Wind chill values

as low as 38 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, blustery, cold with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 27 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 28 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather