NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

_____

006 FPUS51 KBTV 170804

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

NYZ028-172100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 19. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Breezy with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows around

2 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-172100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Breezy with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy and

much colder with lows around 3 below. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-172100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then light

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs

around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 17 in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 9 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-172100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-172100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 18. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

14 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows around 5 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-172100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then light

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to

around 18 in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows around 2 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-172100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 16. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling

to around 14 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Brisk and

much colder with lows around 6 below. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

28 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-172100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-172100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 15. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Windy with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with

lows 1 below to 7 below zero. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs 5 to 11 above.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 31 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather