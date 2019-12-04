NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

_____

071 FPUS51 KBTV 040824

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

NYZ028-042100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ031-042100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-042100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-042100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers until midnight, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs around

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-042100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 17. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ027-042100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-042100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-042100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s, except in

the lower 30s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ034-042100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

320 AM EST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

