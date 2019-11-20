NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

295 FPUS51 KBTV 200819

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

NYZ028-202100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense freezing fog in the morning. Partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ031-202100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-202100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-202100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-202100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ027-202100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-202100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-202100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-202100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense freezing fog this morning. A slight

chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs around 40. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

