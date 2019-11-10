NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation
a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows
around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of
snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of
snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of
snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely until midnight,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,
then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely until midnight,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 14 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then
a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
340 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
around 19. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery, colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 13 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
