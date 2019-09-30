NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

_____

979 FPUS51 KBTV 300801

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

60. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Less

humid with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Less humid with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Less humid with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

