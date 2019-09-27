NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

_____

073 FPUS51 KBTV 270724

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

319 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather