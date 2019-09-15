NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

859 FPUS51 KBTV 150735

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

NYZ028-152000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-152000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-152000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ087-152000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-152000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-152000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-152000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-152000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-152000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

