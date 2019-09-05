NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake

Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

