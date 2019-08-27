NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
_____
971 FPUS51 KBTV 270809
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
NYZ028-272000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ031-272000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ026-272000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ087-272000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ029-272000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ027-272000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ030-272000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ035-272000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ034-272000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
