NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
NYZ028-090800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ031-090800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ026-090800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ087-090800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ029-090800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ027-090800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ030-090800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ035-090800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ034-090800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
